Actually a harmless picture of mother and daughter. The funny detail only becomes apparent at second glance. © reddit

A mother takes a cute holiday selfie with her daughter. The two do not notice what is happening in the background. A case for youth welfare?

Baltimore – Portals and social networks on which users can share funny photos are almost as old as the Internet itself. A large number of images are uploaded to the Reddit platform every day, from which some snapshots can only unfold their full effect at second or third glance. Like this supposedly boring picture from a lecture hall, for example. or an unusual image from a surveillance camera in a Berlin subway station.

Funny detail in the background: At first glance, it looks completely normal

The reason for this can be, for example, an undiscovered detail in the background that can only be noticed by an attentive user and remains hidden at first glance. It’s the same with this picture, which has been circulating the vastness of the World Wide Web for several years, but still makes people laugh today.

What’s so special about the snap from Baltimore?

The picture shows a mother probably taking a picture with her daughter at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. In addition to the two cannons that were probably used to defend the fort in the past, you can still see the Patapsco River and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the background.

But what is so special about this snapshot that it has been viewed over 100,000 times on Reddit and generated several hundred comments? The answer is only a few meters behind the actual protagonists of the picture.

A case for youth welfare? In the background, a toddler is put into a cannon

Above and to the left of the mother in the middle of the picture is one of the cannons mentioned, and what happens in front of the cannon makes for a few laughs. Because there you can see how two people try to push a small child into the muzzle of the gun. But why is the child being put into the cannon feet first?

What’s happening in the background? Two people stuff a toddler into a cannon © reddit

Is it the child’s parents who are annoyed by their offspring and are looking for a creative way to get rid of them? Or do you want to take a photo yourself with the toddler as the bullet in focus? The exact reason will probably no longer be able to be found out. Either way, the internet community can have a lot of fun with this photo detail. This photo also causes a stir – it is considered a particularly good optical illusion. fd