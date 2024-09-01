The Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the General Command of Dubai Police, the Integrated Transport Centre, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi, and Parkin Company, announced the activation of the unified electronic link to approve parking permits for people of determination between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as part of the ongoing efforts to support the country’s orientations towards sustainability and digital transformation.

This project aims to facilitate people of determination’s access to public facilities with flexibility and independence, which enhances their quality of life and confirms the UAE’s commitment to providing innovative and advanced services. The electronic link also allows people of determination to use the parking spaces designated for them in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai without the need to show paper permits, which contributes to facilitating their movement between the two emirates and increases the efficiency of their use of public facilities.

The project identifies the beneficiaries of the linking service as people who hold cards proving that they are people of determination, and includes all people of determination who hold parking permits, whether paper or electronic, from the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. People of determination from any other emirate who have valid permits from the competent authorities affiliated with the emirate can also benefit from the parking spaces allocated to them in Abu Dhabi.

The electronic link provides a unified database for parking permits for people of determination between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which enhances integration and cooperation between the relevant authorities and contributes to providing more effective and efficient services.

The project represents a new step in enhancing digital transformation and adopting modern technologies in government services, which contributes to providing innovative services that are more efficient and responsive to the needs of people of determination with the aim of improving the quality of life in the UAE.

This project reflects the fruitful integration between government agencies, as it aims to improve the user experience and provide advanced services that contribute to the greater integration of people of determination into society, and ensure a smooth and effective application of electronic connectivity. The project supports the promotion of environmental and social sustainability goals by reducing paper use and improving resource management.

For its part, the Ministry of Community Development said: This project is a national achievement that reflects the state’s commitment to a future that enhances human value and achieves the goals of the national policy for people of determination, especially in the area of ​​accessibility, praising the concerted efforts of all concerned parties, stressing that this project is not just a technical step, but rather a new era that opens broader horizons for people of determination to live their lives with dignity and independence, and confirms that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that place people at the heart of development and progress.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that activating the electronic link between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai is an important step towards providing better services to people of determination, expressing his gratitude to the partners who contributed to achieving this accomplishment, which represents a qualitative shift in the field of government services.

The Deputy Director of the Information and Communication Systems Center, Brigadier Engineer Tariq Matar Al Hassani, explained that Abu Dhabi Police proudly supports this initiative that enhances the facilitation of services provided to people of determination within the framework of its numerous efforts and initiatives to achieve its strategic priorities aimed at making all members of society happy and its constant keenness on proactiveness and quality of services and enhancing the concept of quality of life for all, especially “people of determination.”

For his part, the Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to contribute to supporting people of determination, based on the state’s interest in this category in various aspects of life and society that guarantee their human rights, as it is a shared responsibility of all individuals and institutions to enhance services for people of determination.

Bin Suwaidan said that the activation of the unified electronic link between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai reflects the integration between government departments in the two emirates with the aim of enhancing the services provided to this category, which contributes to facilitating and improving their quality of life, and integrating them more broadly into society, noting that the initiative is part of our strategy to enhance the safety and comfort of people of determination, and we are committed to supporting these efforts through cooperation with the relevant authorities.

For his part, the Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, Abdullah Al Marzouqi, stressed that the unified electronic link represents an additional step within the framework of digital transformation and providing high-quality services that meet the needs of people of determination and help them in their daily lives.

“We are pleased to announce this good step that confirms the Authority’s keenness to improve the services provided to people of determination, and its efforts to raise their satisfaction level by employing the latest technologies to provide flexible and easily accessible services, in order to keep pace with the needs of this social segment that forms an integral part of the UAE society,” said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

Al Banna added: “Since its establishment, the Authority has worked to adapt its services and facilities to suit the needs of people of determination within the highest international standards, based on its strategic goals of ‘customer happiness’. The free parking services provided to them are among the Authority’s top priorities, and we will continuously work to develop their advantages to keep pace with the aspirations of our wise leadership, and to serve people of determination in the best possible way.”

Commenting on this achievement, Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General of Information and Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, said: “Enhancing and activating interconnection between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to approve parking permits for people of determination falls within the efforts of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government to achieve integration and cooperation between the relevant authorities and contribute to providing more effective and efficient services.”

He added: “The project represents a step towards enhancing digital transformation and adopting modern technologies in government services, which contributes to providing innovative services that are more efficient and responsive to the needs of people of determination, enhancing their independence and increasing the efficiency of their use of public facilities with the aim of improving the quality of life in the UAE.”

The Director General of “TAMM” at the Department of Government Empowerment, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al-Askar, stated: “Integration and joint cooperation are among the most important pillars that enable pioneering innovations and qualitative projects. Today, we are witnessing the activation of the unified electronic link, which is an embodiment of this cooperation, based on a shared vision and one goal, which is to enhance the integration of people of determination and ensure their comfort and happiness.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Parken, said: “We are pleased to participate in this important project and use Parken’s technical platform to link permits between subscribers, which aims to improve the experience of people of determination in using parking spaces, reflecting our commitment to social responsibility by achieving leadership in providing integrated digital services and unifying the customer experience to be a model to be emulated globally.”