There was reason for scepticism prior to England jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup. Their recent Nations League campaign was the main cause for concern, as Gareth Southgate’s side failed to win any of their six games as they suffered relegation to League B and suffered their worst run of form in 30 years.

However, after getting back on track by beating Iran 6-2 in their thrilling opener thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (x2), Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling (who has since left the squad due to family matters but could return under the right circumstances), all has pretty much been forgetten and the nation are back on Southgate’s side after calling for his head.

The bore draw against the United States Men’s National Team is the only blemish on this otherwise impressive England team’s record at the World Cup in the Middle East, as they have comfortably dispatched of their United Kingdom rivals Wales to top Group B and African champions Senegal in the round of 16 (winning both games 3-0) to progress to the quarter-finals.

Next on the agenda for the Three Lions though is France, and the defending world champions pose a much bigger threat to England than any of the four opponents they have faced thus far. Didier Deschamps might have an injury list as big as his arm, with key players like Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante not regaining fitness in time for the World Cup, but they are still one the best teams at the tournament – and are the slight favourites in the England v France betting odds.

That is largely due to the influence of Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain star is arguably the best player in the world right now and is stealing the limelight from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi on what is both of their respective swansong tournaments – with an impressive five goals and two assists from his four games to date.

The threat of Mbappe alone is enough to have Southgate and his coaching staff quaking in their boots ahead of Saturday evening’s blockbuster encounter. To keep the 23-year-old at bay is no easy feat, and England’s defence – most notably right-back Kyle Walker – will need to be at their best to try and keep him quiet.

That is easier said than done, of course. Australia, World No.10 Denmark and Poland have already tried and failed to do so. France will also likely take confidence from the openings Senegal created – although didn’t take – against England. Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud — who became France’s all-time scorer with his well-taken strike against Poland — will be watching those highlights – and how Iran broke them down twice – closely.

The biggest question of all though is have England merely papered over the cracks? At times during this World Cup, they haven’t been that impressive and the score lines have perhaps flattered them. This is, without doubt, their biggest test and one that they might not overcome. There’s a good chance they will, in fact, be found against this France side.