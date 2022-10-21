THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:28



Murcia City Council activated level 2 of the protocol of measures to be adopted for episodes of air pollution of particulate matter (PM10) due to the intrusion of Saharan dust. This Thursday, October 20, at the San Basilio automatic air pollution monitoring and control station, the average daily value of 50 µg/m³ of PM10 particles was exceeded for the third consecutive day. Thus, the values ​​recorded in recent days are as follows: on Tuesday 18, 58 µg/m³; on Wednesday, 66 µg/m³, and on Thursday, 70 µg/m³.

Likewise, it is expected that this Friday the intense episode that has been affecting the Region for several days will continue. The models consulted predict the presence of air masses of African origin over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands for this Friday with surface dust concentrations in the 20-200 range over the southeastern peninsula.

Therefore, and in accordance with the Protocol of measures to be adopted during episodes of atmospheric pollution by nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone and particles (Pm10), approved by Agreement of the Governing Board of February 23, 2018 (BORM November 30 2018), level 2 is activated.