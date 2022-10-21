Google, the world leader in digital advertising, launched a new feature on Thursday to increase users’ ability to control the content of ads that appear in front of them while browsing the Internet.
The group’s vice president in charge of advertising, Jerry Deschler, acknowledged in a statement that “online advertising should not be a source of suspicion or inconvenience to users.”
The new tool called “My Ad Preferences” will allow you to easily change your personal preferences on the search engine and, in particular, on YouTube.
Internet users will have to “choose which topics and brands they want to show or block” and “manage their advertising preferences without stopping their online activities,” says Jerry Deschler.
The new feature also makes it easier to disable the personalization of ads, and to exclude ads related to topics that may be sensitive.
Users will also be able to disable some targeting criteria, such as history of videos they have watched on YouTube, or social or professional status.
The company “Insider Intelligence” estimates that Google is confidently heading for revenue of 174.81 billion dollars from digital advertising in 2022, an increase of 17.3 percent over the year.
