Employ the public resources to make…

Or apply them by advertising what was done or what is intended to be done, is the dilemma.

The dilemma, a tempting dilemma that few public servers they can win. The temptation of advertising almost always wins.

The Public Function Secretaryreported that as of July 2019, the budget programmed for social communication and official advertising was 4,677 million pesos.

From the same source, it appears that in 2022 3,182 million pesos were programmed for official advertising, although in neither of the two periods was one hundred percent used.

It is impossible to stop asking ourselves how many schools, hospitals or kilometers of roads would have been built with those enormous sums of money. money?

“The problem is that the so-called #LeyChayote does not contain sufficient controls regarding social communication. The proselytizing use of public money “It continues as a possibility,” says one media outlet.

And we return to the initial dilemma: use budget resources to serve the community or to advertise the government.

Of course, spending on advertising is legal, but the question is, in a nation with as many shortcomings as ours, is it moral?

What is legal is defined by the law, what is moral is defined by the conscience of who makes the decisions.

And definitely the priority should be on serving, not on exalting servants and this is one of the changes that we all hope for, but as Gandhi says: “We have to be the change that we want to see in the world” and from there, another ask more, have we Mexicans changed? or most of us continue acting as we did in the previous decade.

We all wish that those billions of pesos of advertising and many others that are wasted, would be used to serve the people, that would be a great change, but we cannot expect the government to change if we do not change.

Supervise, demand, participate, take responsibility; It is the forced change of citizenship. “Many small people, in small places, doing small things, can change the world“, Eduardo Galeano expressed at some point, while for his part Paulo Coelho reinforces this thought with another phrase: “small things are responsible for big changes” and indeed, in general we feel so small that we believe that our actions cannot be significant, but we are wrong, if we want we can change Mexico for the better.

And let me conclude this barrage of quotes with another from Juan Donoso Cortés: “We have to unite, not to be together, but to do something together”.

Let’s do something together for Mexico, if we don’t think it’s a waste of our resources, let’s do what is necessary to change it, if we believe that the best advertising for a government is to serve the people, we must make it felt.

Let’s change, let’s change, because only by doing so will our country change.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to achieve it.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of October 5, 2023.

