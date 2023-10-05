Monterrey will host FC Juárez in one of the most interesting matches of matchday 12 of Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz seeks to qualify for the league directly, but its defeat against Tigres in the Clásico Regio continues to weigh.
FC Juárez started the season with very good results, but its performance has dropped considerably in recent weeks. The Braves will seek to resume their good pace and qualify among the top six in the table. Will they achieve it?
Channel: TUDN
App: TUDN App
Streaming: Vix+
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo
Medium: M. Meza, O. Govea, L. Romo, J. Corona.
Forward: J. Cortizo, R. Funes Mori.
The bad news for Rayados does not stop. In addition to the injuries of Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre, Monterrey will have to deal with the indefinite loss of Sergio Canales, their bomb signing for the Apertura 2023.
The Albiazules reported that the Spanish player suffers from a myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps, so he will be out of activity.
So far it is not known how many weeks it will be out of activity.
Goalkeeper: A. Talavera
Defense: L. Rodríguez, M. Mosquera, J. García, A. Vukcevic.
Medium: D. Chávez, J. Salas, D. Valoyes, C. Oliva.
Forward: A. Hurtado, A. García.
David Medrano, TV Azteca communicator, reported that Jesús Dueñas, current Cruz Azul soccer player, sued FC Juárez because the club had falsified some documents.
According to this report, Dueñas sued Bravos before the Disputes Commission.
Monterrey 3-1 FC Juárez
