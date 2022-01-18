Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif emphasized that individuals’ ignorance of the recently issued anti-rumor and cybercrime law is not an excuse for anyone, or as they say it is not an excuse or justification for committing an act that is a crime and impunity.

Al-Sharif indicated, in the second episode of a series of episodes published by “Emirates Today” through its accounts on social networking sites, to introduce the recently issued laws, that “many illegal followers, and through our practice of the legal profession and the advice we receive, it became clear from them the indifference of some to the actions of And statements that bring them under the penalty of the law while they are unaware, assuming that these actions or words are normal, or do not constitute a crime.”

Al-Sharif reviewed the most important terms that were mentioned in this law in a simple way, including what is meant by information technology, which is simply everything related to computers and the computer world, and the website, which is a platform or virtual place that allows authorized persons to communicate by writing, voice, sound and image, such as « WhatsApp, Instagram and others, and the user is every person or organization that uses or benefits from electronic services.

He explained what is meant by rumors or false data, which is any false information, whether in its entirety or in part, explicit or disguised, and hacking is entering illegally, to view unauthorized data or information, while leaking is the disclosure of data without permission.

He explained that electronic interception is intended to eavesdrop to disrupt a website or platform or to obtain unauthorized data and information, and electronic attacks are penetration of information networks, to disable or reduce their capabilities and functions, and electronic encryption is to transform data into an unreadable form, except by returning it to its origin or decoding it. The code by its elements (meaning what is meant by letter, number or symbol).

misleading advertising

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, stated that electronic advertising is every advertisement for a person, product or service through an electronic means, and misleading advertisement is every advertisement that contained false information, or concealed necessary information, and data processing is storing, transferring, retrieval, modification and erasure of data (such as transferring a file on Flash and make a modification, deletion, or otherwise, to all or part of the content of the file).



