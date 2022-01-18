An unusual variant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has begun to spread in a number of countries and may extend the wave that is now underway in the world, leading to re-diseases. The genetic scientist Dmitry Pruss (Salt Lake City, USA) spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

The specialist clarified that formally a variety that has the international nomenclature BA.2 is considered an omicron. However, in practice it is very far from it. Now variety BA.2 is very common in India, the Philippines, Denmark and Sweden.

Related materials:

“Mass distribution of BA.2 has only begun in recent days, there is less clarity with this strain,” Pruss said. “However, immunologists are already predicting that immunity in the vaccinated will be effective in preventing severe disease in those infected with BA.2. Indeed, in Denmark, where BA.2 is already prevalent, the load on hospitals has stabilized. But this does not mean a cloudless prospect. After all, most of us expect that the omicron wave will end in a matter of weeks, and everything will open again. And BA.2 will probably lengthen the wave, lead to relapses and significantly slow down the return to normal.”

The scientist explained that about a month ago, BA.1, which is considered an ordinary omicron, and BA.2 had common ancestors, but then they began to develop in different evolutionary ways.

“The VA.2 strain differs from the omicron by 20 mutations. You can decide that this omicron has gained an additional 20 mutations. But it’s not. In fact, he does not have ten of the mutations that the omicron has, but there are ten others, ”said the geneticist.

Earlier, Dmitry Pruss, commenting on the situation with the wave of the omicron strain of coronavirus, said that the specifics and weakness of Russia is that the country has a lot of elderly and unhealthy people.