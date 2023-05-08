In Austrian Vienna on Sunday, May 7, the action “Immortal Regiment” was held, timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory. Izvestia showed footage of residents of the capital coming to the monument to the Liberator Warrior to honor the memory of their loved ones who participated in the Great Patriotic War.

The event was attended by Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich. They congratulated those present on Victory Day.

“My father liberated Vienna. His artillery regiment was literally 500 meters from here, so for me this square is the square of the Soviet soldier. Glory to our heroes! <...> Today, fewer words are needed, more deeds are needed to preserve this sacred memory. Thank you all!” Lukashevich congratulated the participants of the action.

Dmitry Lyubinsky thanked the organizers of the event and said that participation in the action is a manifestation of true patriotism, which comes from the heart.

“Today is a very special day for all of us. Victory Day is a sacred holiday for each of us, and we are rightfully proud of it. Without the Great Feat of the Soviet people, their selflessness at the front and in the rear, the victory of mankind over Nazism would have been impossible, ”said Dmitry Lyubinsky from the stage.

In Spain and Argentina, the “Immortal Regiment” actions took place on the eve of May 9th. The participants spoke about the exploits of their ancestors during the Great Patriotic War.

On May 6, Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin showed how the all-Russian action “St. George’s Ribbon” is taking place in Mariupol. Servicemen of the combined detachment of engineering troops and members of the Yunarmiya handed out St. George ribbons on the streets of the city and treated everyone to army porridge from the field kitchen to the songs of the war years.

On May 6, a native of Odessa told Izvestia about the life of her family during the Second World War. The house in which she lived was most often shelled – at the end of the fighting, 17 bomb craters were counted in it. According to the woman, the most striking moment of that time was the withdrawal of the invaders from the city in 1944.

