The CMA, the organ English antitrustin drawing up its provisional conclusions on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft has made some big mistakes that have not escaped those who have read the entire document, especially on the cloud gaming.

In addition to various considerations on the video game market that leave more than a few doubts, he also demonstrated that he does not know what cloud gaming is, of which Microsoft’s monopoly fears in the event that the acquisition goes through and the Redmond house get your hands on the Call of Duty franchise and Blizzard intellectual property. The underlying problem is that it works exactly the opposite of how it is described.

“The merger could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and hurting UK gamers who can’t afford very expensive consoles.”

As noted by journalist Jez Corden, the CMA’s statement is completely wrong, given that one of the recognized strengths of cloud gaming is precisely that of requiring a simple browser to work, without needing excessively high-performance hardware configurations (they only have to be able to handle the video stream).

Corden: “Literally you can play in the cloud from a web browser. How the f**k did these people get to occupy important government positions.”