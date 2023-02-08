The legal body indicated that John Kelvin will not be able to get closer than 300 meters from Dalia Durán and the minor after the new verbal aggression committed against the Cuban woman.

John Kelvin continues to make people talk after he was arrested this last Tuesday, February 7, at the Santa Luzmila Police Station in Comas for having failed to comply with the protection measures in favor of Dalia Durán and her son. Now, the Superior Court of Justice of Lima ratified these restrictions and expanded them against the cumbiambero. According to the new provisions, the artist will not be able to approach the Cuban woman and the minor at less than 300 meters. News in development…