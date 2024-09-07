The first of the others

Behind the now ‘usual’ patrol of Ducati motorcycles, which occupied the first five positions in the Sprint race at Misano, the ‘first of the others’ it was once again Peter Acostasixth in the standings after being defeated in the final laps by a great duel with Marc Marquez. For the Spaniard of GasGas today is the third points finish in the last four Sprintswhich allows him to extend his lead in the standings over Brad Binder by one point in the KTM ‘derby’ for P5 in the championship.

Speaking to journalists after the race Acosta also said rediscovered accountantanswering to those who asked him what lesson he had learned from the first of four consecutive races at Misano between this weekend and the next that “sometimes a sixth position is better than a fall. I have to start taking points because in the last races, excluding Aragon, I have struggled a lot from this point of view. We know we have a strong base, but we have to understand where we can get to every day. Today was a great sixth position, super close to the top-5“.

Closer to the summit

In this light Acosta seems rather optimistic for tomorrow’s racewhich could ‘turn’ in his opinion on the choice of tyres: “If everyone is thinking of running on soft tyres, they will have to be much calmer and more patient.“, warned the Spaniard in view of the long race. “We’ve gone back to the settings we were using at the start of the season.” added the Shark, speaking of the good results obtained by KTM in the last races, especially compared to Aprilia.

“It’s hard to say whether we found something or not. – continued the 20-year-old from Mazarron – but we are getting closer. In all respects we are closer to Ducati, but many new things will come for the test on Monday and there we will see if we will improve or not“.