Jesús Gutiérrez / The Truth Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:57



| Updated 2:09 p.m.

He was the main favorite after what we saw last weekend. He had successfully led the training sessions and was only surprised in Q2 by the Italian Celestino Vietti; although with an asterisk. Since they had canceled his best lap that would have given him pole due to the presence of yellow flags. But Acosta was clear and had a plan for the race.

The temperature was around 30 degrees in Misano with the asphalt that was over 40. That meant that the tires were going to wear out more quickly and the temperature rose more when you followed another bike, due to the heat it gave off and because it blocked the air that passed through it. refrigerate. So Acosta wanted to be in the lead at the start and that’s why he fought hard in the first two stops. “He wanted to get to turn 1 first and be in front because with this heat he could have problems following another driver,” explained the one from Puerto de Mazarrón.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium, this Sunday.



Reuters







That first objective was achieved, after a maneuver to the limit in which he took the lead from Vietti. The next thing was to break the group with a rhythm that was assumed to be much superior. Vietti and Canet stuck to their wheel, although the Valencian was over his limit and ended up on the ground. The Italian lasted much longer, although as expected his tires fell more quickly and, after several scares, he accepted that second position. Acosta did not slow down during the race and won by a landslide, with more than six seconds ahead of Vietti and with another Spaniard, Madrid’s Alonso López, on the podium.

Acosta celebrated the victory euphorically as has rarely been seen, which he later explained on television: “Today was the day to hit the table, since we hadn’t won in a long time.” And this victory, in addition to breaking a drought of almost three months without winning, allows him to face the end of the season with a cushion greater than one race in the classification. There are 34 points over his main rival, Tony Arbolino, who finished fourth in Misano and who is deflating as the championship progresses.

For his part, Fermín Aldeguer, who started 21st, suffered a fall on lap 14 that left him out of the competition. It wasn’t the best weekend for the one from La Ñora, who couldn’t even get into Q2.