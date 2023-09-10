A very delicate operation, so much so that the doctors who had treated her abroad had given up on the operation. A challenge that was accepted and brilliantly completed at the Heart Hospital of the Monasterio Foundation in Massa. The little patient is a six-year-old girl, Amisei, born with a heart that beat on the right and a serious congenital heart disease.

The little girl is now well and has returned to hug her mum, dad and her beloved twin sister. Abroad, the Monasterio Foundation reports, the little girl underwent two ‘palliative’ operations. And “the decisive intervention is renounced”, carried out instead in Massa: a multidisciplinary pool studied the child’s heart on a 3D model, then the little girl was operated on by Vitali Pak, who leads pediatric and adult congenital heart surgery. The little girl, after “extraordinary resuscitation and post-operative care”, was discharged 20 days after the operation: she is fine and has returned to normal life.