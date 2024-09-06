Good signs after Aragon

Peter Acosta is hungry and does not want to stop having fun. After the two third places in Aragon, in the Sprint and in the Sunday GP, the talented Spanish rookie of the GasGas team has The Misano weekend also started well. In the afternoon pre-qualifying Acosta was sixth in the timesheetsbut above all first among the non-Ducati riders. A pleasant statistic but not enough to satisfy the competitiveness of the Shark.

“Jack came in 10th and Brad 11thth – commented Acosta – but if you see the time difference, it is very small. It is just over a tenth and it is not a big gap. As for the pace, it is true that we have made a great step. I’m very happy about this, but there are still five guys faster than usThe road is still long“. The KTM rider has clear ideas about where to go. Less so, however, about the tires to use during the rest of the weekend.

Doubts about the tyres and thoughts about the ‘encore’

“I don’t know yet what rubber I will use – admitted the 2004 class – for qualifying I will put a soft and then we will see what happens for the Sprint race. At the moment it is difficult to choose. It is true that I did not try the mediums this afternoon, but maybe I will try them tomorrow in FP2. It will be difficult to decide, both for the Sprint and for the race”.

Finally the Spanish analyzed an interesting question: the Misano-2 weekend will be his first in MotoGP on a track where he has already ridden. A situation that the Iberian seems eager to experience: “It will help – Acosta acknowledged in this regard – because I will arrive on Friday morning and I will already know what to expect and what not to expect. Also, I will start working on the bike straight away on Friday morning, while normally we start working on Friday afternoon. The first session is usually spent understanding the track, what I need and what I don’t need with many question marks”.