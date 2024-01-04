Germany sent Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition for Leopard tanks and 10 Marder armored vehicles

Germany sent the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) another package of military assistance, including ammunition for German Leopard tanks and Marder armored vehicles. Relevant Information posted on the website of the German government.

“The new supply package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces includes 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts. Ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks will be sent to Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is noted that in addition to this, Berlin transferred to Kyiv the Skynex air defense system, TRML-4D air surveillance radars, ammunition for IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, two Wisent mine clearance tanks, as well as Zetros trucks.

Earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the United States intends to make air defense systems a priority in the supply of aid to Ukraine when they can be resumed.