The Aconcagua peak, located in Argentina, It is the highest point in the entire American continent. At 6,961 meters above sea level, it is a huge mountain shared by Argentina and Chile.

Its peak is located in the Mendoza region of Argentina, and it has become a tourist attraction for Americans and Europeans who seek to climb it and see the world from its almost seven kilometers high.

Aconcagua is the second highest peak on earth, second only to the Himalayas, in Nepal.

This makes it the highest peak on the continent and one of the most dangerous, since it has the highest mortality rate in the region, with three deaths per year.

Since the ascents and descents of Aconcagua began to be recorded in 1926, more than a hundred people have died trying to climb the mountain. In the last two decades alone, 33 people have died trying to climb it.

Experts affirm that due to the terrain conditions it is relatively “easy” to reach the peak of the mountain. Therefore, different unprepared people try to achieve it.

However, climbing is just one more element of the complications of climbing a mountain of these magnitudes.

Adventurers face risks such as suffering from altitude sickness -produced by lack of oxygen-, extreme climatic changes, and to avoid the strong winds, since the mountain is only 133 kilometers from the Pacific Ocean (in contrast, the Himalayas are more than a thousand kilometers from the nearest ocean, the Indian Ocean).

This peak is authorized to be climbed only in summer, that is, from November to March, and most of the permits requested to climb or hike around the mountain are for foreigners who pay more than a thousand dollars for the services. as guide.

Likewise, the walks can last up to three days. Despite the risks, for many the view from the top of America will have been worth the trip.

