After nine regional selections, which well took part 7,682 aspiring rally drivers, the Busca International Circuit (CN) He hosted from 7 to 9 December 2021 the final stages of ACI Rally Italia Talent 2021, decreeing the winners.

Of all the candidates, the Kart Planet Piedmontese saw i 65 navigators and 160 pilots judged more deserving, which they ventured aboard Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid, Official Car of the event, to win the opportunity to participate for free in a real one rally.

Aci Rally Italia Talent 2021, winners

At the end of three days of challenges on a track also covered by the snow, the expert examiners of ACI Rally Italia Talent have issued their verdicts.

Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid Rally Italia Talent in action on the snow-covered Busca track

Among the pilots the winners were Mattia Raffetti (Young), Sebastian Dallapiccola (Under 18), Llull Matthew (Under 23), Andrea Ottomani (Under 35), Matteo Cavedoni, (Over 35 and Not Licensed) e Giulia Frena (Female). For the category Licensed, the young man excelled Rantuccio Mattia.

Instead, among the navigators they excelled Guglielmo Caneschi (15 years in the Young category), Elena Fiocco (just sixteen in the Under 18 category), Emanuele De Lazzari (Under 23), Marco Frigo (Under 35 and Unlicensed), Loris Chiaramello (Over 35), Silvia Croce (Licensed) e Tatiana Santini (Female).

Among the winners of the ACI Rally Talent 2021 also two very young, aged 15 and 16

They are the ones to make up the official crews of the Team RIT and to take part in a race valid for the ACI Sport Championships or Trophies, always with a Suzuki car.

Suzuki Rally Italia Talent 2021 disabled

The final act of Rally Talent Ability, the project that at each selection has allowed riders with disabilities to show their dexterity on the track with a Suzuki Swift set up with special commands of the company HandyTech.

The ACI Rally Italia Talent also rewarded disabled drivers and navigators

To stand out among the 20 admitted to the final was Gabriele Blundo, who will now be able to attend a driving refinement course for free.

Photo Aci Rally Italia Talent 2021 in Busca

Video test Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid

Suzuki Swift Hybrid complete test VIDEO used in rally racing car drivers selection

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Rally Italia Talent

👉 ACI Rally Italia Talent 2021 Lazio

👉 Pilot selections

👉 Race car driver

👉 How to become a pilot, licensed clothing

👉 All the news from the racing world

👉 Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK