Jornal El País closes newsroom in Brazil and closes edition in Portuguese

Home page of El País Brasil this Tuesday (14) informs readers about the closing of the edition in Portuguese.| Photo: Reproduction

the spanish newspaper the country it closed the newsroom it had in Brazil and will no longer publish its edition in Portuguese. In a letter to readers, the newspaper reported not having had enough subscribers to achieve economic sustainability.

“The Portuguese edition of EL PAÍS says goodbye to its readers today. This edition was born in 2013 and for eight years informed about Brazilian and world news. During this time, despite having reached large audiences and a considerable number of digital subscribers, it did not reach its economic sustainability, which led to the decision for its discontinuity”, says the text.

Despite the dismissal of journalists from the São Paulo office, the communication vehicle guaranteed that it will maintain correspondents in São Paulo for its “América” ​​edition.

