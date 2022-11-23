Covid was also “a great moment of relaunch and rethinking for citizens and patient associations, who had to plug the gaps in public communication, especially at the beginning of the pandemic. For chronic patients who could not do their own controls, the associations took over in a strong way which significantly increased the information of the relative associations. The associations have improved their presence on the web, but also on social networks, whose communication exploded with Covid”. Like this Tonino Aceti, founder and president of Salutequità speaking at the Talk ‘Dott. Google and the others: how Italians inform themselves’, ninth webinar promoted and organized by Alleati per la Salute, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information supported by Novartis.

At the meeting – moderated by the journalist Federico Luperi, Adnkronos consultant and broadcast in live streaming on the social channels of Adnkronos and available on the portal agliperlasalute.it – ​​as well as Aceti, who has always been at the side of the associations of citizens-patients in protecting the right to health and attentive observer of the medical phenomenon and scientific dissemination, Fabrizio Angelini, Ceo Sensemakers and ComScore Italia, spoke as an expert in the analysis of the media and the interpretation of data relating to the behavior and profile of the audience.

The phenomenon does not undermine the doctor-patient relationship, but highlights the reduction in the time dedicated to communication. “Even if research on health topics on the web is increasing – continues Aceti – there is a high level of trust in healthcare personnel: doctors, pharmacists and nurses. These are Istat data. However, I would not associate web research with low trust in healthcare professionals. Although there are regional differences, the values ​​are still high. I think they are the manifestation of a phenomenon “present” in the health service, which is the reduction of the time that professionals can reserve for communicating with patients. With the corporatisation of the service – underlines the expert – communication is at the expense: for nurses there is even playing time. It is normal that, if there is a lack of information, citizens look for it elsewhere. It is a nefarious effect of the organization. For healthcare professionals it is important: in deontology we speak of time for relationships and time for care”.

Furthermore, “I think we go to information to be even more proactive in asking questions to the doctor – reflects the president of Salutequità – but also because there is a lack of institutional information. Anyone who has to have heart surgery done on their loved one wants to know which center is best. Information on the performance of different hospitals is complex. If, for example, I have a disease and I want to access the most innovative therapy, what is the transparency of the healthcare system on the path? The citizen doesn’t know it, he looks for it on the internet. It is no coincidence that more is sought where regional services are underperforming”, concludes Aceti.