Italy had 10 percentage points less than other countries. Coinciding with Covid, at the beginning of 2020 the levels of searches for health information on the web increased and reached the levels of other countries. The values ​​even became comparable in February 2021. This is the cross-section of the trend of web research on health from June 2019 to November 2022 in 4 countries (Italy, USA, UK and Spain) recorded by Sensemakers and ComScore Italia present during the Talk ‘Dr. Google and the others: how Italians get informed‘, ninth webinar promoted and organized by Alleati per la Salute, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information supported by Novartis.

At the meeting – moderated by the journalist Federico Luperi, Adnkronos consultant and broadcast in live streaming on the Adnkronos social channels and available on the portal alliperlasalute.it – the expert in media analysis and interpretation of data relating to the behavior and profile of audiences, Fabrizio Angelini, CEO of Sensemakers and ComScore Italia, and Tonino Aceti, founder and president of Salutequità, who has always been at the side of the associations, took part of citizen-patients in the protection of the right to health and careful observer of the medical phenomenon and scientific dissemination.

“There is a trend – observes Angelini – which recently unites us with Spain and the UK and shows a decline, almost as if the gains are decreasing, while the trends in the USA are the most stable. The increase in interest is a positive fact, especially if you go to institutional sites. Technology – he continues – is neutral by definition, but in an area such as public health, the authority of the source is fundamental. The majority of the communication seems to me to come from authoritative sources and, in any case, there is still a check with a natural person, the doctor, the pharmacist, even if an initial search is done online, I don’t see anything strange or negative”.

Aceti agrees, but”content certification is required – he adds – It is true that over time there is more and more correct information, but it is also true that incorrect information still circulates and this is a particularly critical situation for the level of health literacy of Italians on which we must continue to work. We must work on two levels: health literacy and correct information. It is clear that the point of reference must remain the doctor, the health professional, there is an inescapable passage – he concludes – between what one reads on the web and the doctor ”.