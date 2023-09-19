The Inter defender, interviewed by Amazon Prime, spoke about his journey in the Champions League last season, but also about his new goals
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi, interviewed by Amazon Prime, spoke about last season’s Champions League journey, but also about the new objectives in Europe for Simone Inzaghi’s team:
Excellent season, the flaw was the Champions League final. Well done, but we could have taken her home. I don’t look at the newspapers much, I saw the displeased fans and I thought we could bring joy to many people. Tumor diagnosis? I did chemo, cycles, Monday to Friday 4 times every 3 weeks. I was in the hospital all day, 6-7 hours. This transformed me into a more serious, better person, I had a lot of football results. I could also stop, definitely.
#Acerbi #Champions #final #great #pride #won #disease #transformed
Leave a Reply