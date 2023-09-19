Air transport | A walkout is underway at Helsinki-Vantaa, which will affect baggage handling

Finavia has no information on the duration of the situation.

to Helsinki-Vantaa at the airport, the walkout of ground handling companies started at three in the afternoon, which according to Finavia, which operates the airport, affects baggage handling.

Finavian bulletin according to, for example, baggage delivery times may be longer and check-in may be delayed.

Finavia says that it is not a party to the situation, and it has no information about the duration of the situation.

MTV The news by The employees of the 012 professional division of the Civil Aviation Union of the Aviation Union IAU ry have left their workplace.

MTV says the reason for the “spontaneous” expression of opinion, according to the association, is that Finnair has unilaterally announced that it will stop offering zone flight tickets similar to employee benefits to employees of companies responsible for ground handling services.

Finavia asks passengers to contact their own airline regarding luggage. Passengers with only carry-on luggage and who have checked in in advance can proceed directly to the security check.

