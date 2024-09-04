The laptop market continues to grow, and it seems like every day a new competitor emerges. Thus, it has recently been revealed that Acerfamous for their computers, They plan to join this contest with the Acer Nitro Blaze 7which positions itself as a worthy competitor to the ROG Ally and its ilk.

Although at the moment there are still several details that need to be clarified, The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processorwhich has eight cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, and up to 5.1 GHz maximum boost. Also included is AMD Ryzen AI, which supports up to a total of 39 TOPS of artificial intelligence.

The graphics card is an AMD Radeon 780M, up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA 3 12 CU. The The screen is a 7-inch Full HD IPS, with a resolution of 1920×1080, 144 Hz500 nits, 10-point touch panel, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB, AMD FreeSync Premium.

The memory is a 16GB LPDDR5x SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (integrated). Meanwhile, The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 will feature up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 Gen 4 SSD storage. Likewise, 2 x USB4 I/O ports, 40Gbps Type-C, Micro SD card (SD 4.0) are included.

Notably, the hardware features Hall effect triggers. The power button works with fingerprint reader. We also find audio speakers: 2 x 1 W, microphone 2 x D-Mic, a 3.5 mm CTIA audio jack. For all those who still have doubts, The battery is a 50.04Wh lithium polymer battery, and a 65W Type-C AC adapter is required for power supply.

The hardware also features WLAN and Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The dimensions are 25.6 (W) x 11.35 (D) x 2.25 (H) cm, and it has a weight of 670g. Finally, In addition to Windows 11 Home, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 will feature the Acer Game Space app pre-installedand includes three months of PC Game Pass subscription.

In this way, it is clear that the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is a laptop that comes to compete directly in this market. Unfortunately, At the moment there is no official information about the price and release date of this hardware.although these details will be available in the future. In related topics, this is how much a ROG Ally X costs in Mexico. Similarly, the creators of the Zeebo presented their Steam Deck competition.

Author’s Note:

Another competitor for this market might sound like a bad idea. Many gamers already own the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Logitech, or one of the many other options already available. However, the popularity of this type of hardware is so high that the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 will probably also be a success. However, market oversaturation is starting to become a problem.

Via: Acer