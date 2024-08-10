In an unexpected turn for fans of animation and dubbing, Alfonso Obregonone of the most iconic voices in Latin American cinema and television, has been arrested on serious charges. This event has shaken the artistic community, leaving many in shock and searching for answers.

Obregonwhose voice has given life to such beloved characters as Shrek and Kakashi Senseiwas arrested by federal police at Mexico City International Airport. The accusations, according to sources close to the case, include sexual abuse, a charge that has surprised both insiders and outsiders given the actor’s esteemed career.

Who is Alfonso Obregon?

Alfonso Obregon Inclanborn in Mexicoborn on July 29, 1960, is one of the most respected and recognized voice actors in the Latin American entertainment industry. He completed his acting training at the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA) and served as artistic director at Audiomaster 3000, a company associated with Televisa. Before standing out in dubbing, he directed the radio version of the children’s program Planeta Funbec.

The voice of Alfonso He has portrayed a wide range of animated characters, including Shrek, Marty in Madagascar, and Lumpy Space Princess in ‘Adventure Time.’ In addition to his work on films and series, Obregón has been a dubbing director at Audiomaster 3000, a company associated with major networks such as Televisa.

Why was Alfonso Obregón arrested?

The arrest of Alfonso Obregon The arrest came after a complaint was filed against him, which was widely disseminated by the journalist known as C4 Jiménez through his Instagram account and X. He also stated in the post: “The voice of Shrek and Bugs Bunny arrested for abuse.” Jiménez also reported that the arrest occurred at Mexico City International Airport, where he is accused of abusing a student. So far, the arrest has not been officially confirmed nor has any further information been provided.

What is Alfonso Obregón’s career?

Throughout his career, Alfonso Obregon He has voiced legendary animated characters in Spanish such as Shrek, Marty from ‘Madagascar’, Ren Höek in Ren and Stimpy, Bob in ReBoot, Kakashi Hatake in Naruto, Fox Mulder in The X-Files, and Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes between 1994 and 2003. He has also dubbed actors such as Mike Myers in ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’, Chris Tucker in ‘Rush Hour 2’, Woody Allen in ‘Manhattan’, Chris Rock in ‘Dr. Dolittle’ and Robert Downey Jr. in ‘The Company of Fear’.

