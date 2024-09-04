This specific content actually has a “Very Negative” rating, with over 176 reviews. Let’s see the reasons behind so much hate for a game that, in its main package, has a “Very Positive” rating.

Age of Mythology: Retold has arrived on Steam and critics and audiences seem to love the new old strategy game. There’s one problem though: fans hate the DLC Legacy Deity Portrait Pack which costs €5.99 on Steam.

Criticisms of the Age of Mythology: Retold DLC

The additional content “Legacy Deity Portrait Pack” basically includes the old portraits of the gods, present in the original game. It allows you to replace the new artwork with the ones from 2002. In other words, this is purely cosmetic content, dedicated to nostalgic fans. It is not a “pay to win” content.

Zeus in Age of Mythology: Retold

The point is that, according to fans, it is unfair that such content is offered as a paid extra or as part of the special edition. They believe that everyone should have access to it and that’s it. Furthermore, a user points out how the only type of player interested in this kind of extra for Age of Mythology: Retold is the historical fan, who has supported the saga for the last 20 years. In practice, it is an insult to ask for further investment by leveraging nostalgia.

The special editionat least, includes not only this DLC but also early access, an additional deity, and the two upcoming expansions, all for an extra €20 over the starting price of €29.99. What do you think? Do you think players are right to complain?

Here is finally our review of Age of Mythology: Retold.