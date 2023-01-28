Russia on Saturday accused the Ukrainian army of killing 14 people and wounding 24 during a strike on a hospital in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian armed forces deliberately bombed the building of a local hospital with HIMARS missile launchers,” the Russian military said, in a statement, in the town of Novoydar on Saturday morning in the Lugansk region.
He pointed out that the strike “left 14 dead and 24 wounded among the patients and medical staff.”
#Accusing #Ukraine #killing #civilians #bombing #facility
