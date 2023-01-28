Nothing to the imagination left the American model and instagrammer, Abigail Ratchford, in what was a spicy and fiery photo session in few clothes that made his thousands of followers sweat.

Abigail Ratchford had a great acceptance with this postcard, having more than 50,000 likes and endless comments praising that great body of a goddess that characterizes her so much in her photo sessions on her official account.

This makes it clear why she is one of the biggest instagram influencers of the moment and her number of fans makes it more than clear since she has 9.2 million followers, an amount that places her as the best in the world in this field.

Ratchford is estimated to earn in excess of $900,000 per year by posting and selling photos on various digital platforms including Instagram and Snapchat.

In addition to this, she also excels at creating and publishing calendars and models for various clothing, accessories and beauty brands including Ignite, Pretty little thingsFashion Nova, among others.

We recommend you read

Ratchford charges between $6,000 and $8,500 for permanent posts on Instagram, $3,500 for one that stays for two days, and $1,500 for three more on Snapchat.