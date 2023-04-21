Leoner Azuaje committed suicide inside his cell, or at least this is the cause of death announced by Attorney General Tarek William Saab through a tweet. Azuaje was one of the 80 detained through an anti-corruption operation launched by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Azuaje was President of the state company Cartones de Venezuelaan institution that, like Petróleos de Venezuela, was being investigated for an alleged embezzlement, although the amount has not yet been revealed by the State.

“I have commissioned national prosecutors 50 and 67 to investigate the unfortunate suicide of citizen Leoner Azuaje Urrea in his place of confinement“Wrote the prosecutor through his Twitter account.

I have #commissioner to prosecutors 50 and 67 Nac for #investigate the unfortunate suicide of the citizen Leoner Azuaje Urrea in his place of confinement: #instructing to the criminal unit #PM next to #CICPC: to advance the technical inspection, interviews and legal autopsy. —Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 20, 2023

Azuaje was presented in a court within the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) on April 19, together with Ysmel Serrano and Salem Hassoun Atrach, the latter related to the PDVSA plot.

dead in custody

It is not the first time this has happened. As of October 2022, there were 11 political prisoners who died in state custody, and although the case of Azuaje cannot be called “political” at the moment, it takes on relevance due to the media coverage of the case.

The government has exhibited the detainees through the state channel Venezolana de Televisión. Wearing orange clothing, they have entered their presentation and imputation hearings.

-March 12, 2015 died Rodolfo pedro gonzalez at Sebin in Caracas.

-September 17, 2017 died Carlos Andres Garcia He was a councilor for Guasdualito, in Apure state.

-November 30, 2017, the Army lieutenant died Rafael Arreaza alleged escape attempt.

– October 8, 2018 dies at the Sebin in Caracas, the Councilor Fernando Albanwho fell through a window of the agency.

-December 12, 2018 “due to health complications” the former Oil Minister dies nelson martinez.

-June 29, 2019, dies on Captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo. It is presumed that torture was the cause of death.

-February 5, 2019 the young man dies Virgil Jimenez after presenting a “hemorrhage with dehydration and liquid evacuations”.

-August 14, 2020 the rancher Peter Paul Santana dies from medical complications.

-January 3, 2021 the indigenous died salvador frank.

-August 29, 2021 the policeman dies gabriel medinaaccused of planning an attack against Diosdado Cabello.

-October 12, 2021 the general dies Raul Isaias Baduel.​

Who was Azuaje?

According to his Twitter profile, he was a mechanical engineer, graduated from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), with a specialization in management engineering at the Metropolitan University. Besides He was a university professor and defined himself as a Chavista.

The president of Cartones de Venezuela in his hearing. See also LIVE | Ukraine President: Russian 'Sabotaging Forces' in Kiev; Ukrainian army holds out against ground forces in the north; US: Putin wants more than just Ukraine Photo: Screenshot

According to the portal Poderopedia, since 2018 he was on the board of Cartones de Venezuelaafter the National Superintendence for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights (Sundde) ordered a temporary occupation of the company, located in Carabobo.

