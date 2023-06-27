Carlos Alcaraz is amassing a real fortune in a very short time. Apart from the sponsorship contracts that he has signed since he broke into the professional circuit, the young tennis player from Murcia, at 20 years old, already has earnings of 4.5 million euros in just six months of the season, taking into account that he started competing in February due to the injury that sidelined him from the Australian Open. For his title in the Queen’s ATP 500, he has pocketed $516,000 and his overall prize money, that of his entire sports career, now amounts to almost $17 million, the exact figure being a total of $16,728,287. an amount that is equivalent to about 15.5 million euros.

The Murcian player does not return to Murcia. He’s staying all this week in London. Follow his father with him and return to his usual routine. Samuel López, Pablo Carreño’s coach, Sergio Hernández, physiotherapist, and Alberto Lledó, physical trainer, return to Spain. And in his place come Juan Carlos Ferrero, Juanjo Moreno, physio, and Juanjo López, his doctor. His manager, Albert Molina, also joined the group. They are all going to live in a house near the All England Club, just like Rafa Nadal used to do in his Wimbledon appearances.

All precaution is little before Wimbledon and the homework is already done. For this reason, Alcaraz and his team have decided to reduce the games that he was going to play in the Hurlingham exhibition this week. The title in Queen’s has given the Murcian confidence and the discomfort in one of his abductors during the final against De Miñaur invites us to be cautious. Thus, Alcaraz will not play tomorrow against the Danish Holger Rune, although he does maintain the commitment to face Dominic Thiem on Friday, in what will be the final preparation for Wimbledon.

The draw on Friday



This Friday, Alcaraz will meet his rivals in London, aware that Djokovic could only appear in the final and that he will need to equal or better the result achieved by the man from Belgrade to remain number one in the world from next July 17. The background is complicated, since he has not won at Wimbledon a tennis player other than Federer, Nadal, Murray or Djokovic since Hewitt did it in 2002.

But all the specialists say that Alcaraz is probably the only one who can beat Djokovic on this surface. “Alcaraz is the one who has the most options, from my point of view, to beat Novak in a five-set match,” Paul Annacone, who was the coach of Sampras and Federer, said yesterday.