High temperatures have already made an appearance in the last week of June. A heat wave that could also mark the climate of the election day of the generals, next July 23. In Sumar they are going to formally propose to the Central Electoral Board the extension of the opening hours of the schools until 10:00 p.m., two later than usual.

From the platform directed by Yolanda Díaz, they consider that this will contribute to not discouraging voters from going to school due to the heat, and along with this they also ask that water and “good air conditioning” be guaranteed in the polling stations, as well as enough shade in the exterior of the same, which prevents anyone from suffering heat strokes when going to the polling stations.

This was reported this Monday by Sumar’s campaign spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, at a press conference in Madrid to detail a series of measures to guarantee the maximum democratic guarantees under “extremely high temperatures” that will occur in some towns in Spain, where it can reach 40 degrees.

The Electoral Board clearly marks the electoral hours, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but as Urtasun explained, it also has a certain “discretionality” to be able to adapt the hours, in the face of the “climate emergency”, and to be able to cast the vote later. He has even recalled that the autonomy statute of Andalusia alludes to the fact that regional elections cannot be held in months like July or August.

Referendum in Catalonia



Regarding the referendum in Catalonia in the Sumar program, Urtasun has assured that there are no divergences with the commons and that his programmatic proposal will consist of a consultation in Catalonia on the agreement of the dialogue table, with a view to a new fit for the community in Spain.

He has also stressed that there is no contradiction within the candidacy in relation to Western Sahara, where all the members of the lists defend the right of self-determination of the Saharawi collective and place respect for human rights as the axis of the relationship with Morocco.