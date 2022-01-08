BILD is the most reliable German newspaper in terms of transfers. Several successes in recent years force us to take him into account ahead of the rest of the news when it comes to outlining theories about the possible future of Erling Haaland.
They assure that the Norwegian’s wish is to play for Real Madrid, thus following in the footsteps of one of his idols, Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Borussia Dortmund player and his representative have stated on many occasions that his future will not be resolved until the summer transfer market approaches, but this last minute information can turn the tables in any direction.
Real Madrid is very close to securing the signing of Kylian Mbappé next summer, a footballer who finally ends his contract with PSG and will be free to join the team of his choice.
Joining the French player with Vinícius Júnior and Haaland would turn Real Madrid’s forward into one of the most fearsome attacks in football history. And let’s not forget Karim Benzema, who despite being of a certain age is enjoying an exceptional end of the race. French, like good wines, improves with time.
Haaland is a player designed to play at the top of the attack and preferably without close company, that is to say, the formation of Carlo Ancelotti would come in handy to enhance all his football. Accompanied on the wing by two fast players and with a single objective between eyebrows: the goal.
We have no way of verifying the veracity of the publication, but that the Norwegian will end up playing in the Spanish league seems at this point a practically irrefutable fact. Barcelona and Madrid are the main candidates to get their services.
