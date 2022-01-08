A hacker group who created and released cheats for PUBG Mobile He will have to pay $ 10 million in compensation to Tencent and Krafton. The developers claim that this sum will be re-invested to improve the anti-cheat technology used by the game.

As reported in an official press release, the federal courts of the USA and Germany recently ruled in favor of Tencent in the lawsuit filed against a well-known group that created and distributed cheats for PUBG Mobile. As part of the ruling, the hackers will have to pay $ 10 million in compensation. He was also ordered to provide full details on how they managed to bypass security systems of the game and, of course, to permanently stop any illegal activity related to videogame cheating.

PUBG Mobile, an image from the game

Rick Li, the producer of PUBG Mobile, in a statement spoke about the importance of the sentence for the online community and the fight against cheaters, also promising that Tencent will continue to monitor the state of the game to prevent further abuse by malicious actors.

“Fun and fairness are the foundation of the PUBG Mobile experience and cheating in any form will not be tolerated,” Li said. “As such, we will continue to enforce our intellectual property rights with unwavering determination against anyone who tries to abuse them.”

Furthermore, as mentioned at the beginning, Krafton and Tencent have announced that the funds obtained from the compensation established by the court will be reinvested in PUBG Mobile’s anti-cheat technologies.

Cheating, as you probably know, is a plague that unfortunately affects many multiplayer online games. One of the most popular is the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, with Activision fighting hard against the cheaters thanks to Ricochet, among other things receiving the appreciation of the players.