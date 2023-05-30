NAccording to the state media, North Korea wants to launch a spy satellite into space in June. This is needed to track military movements of the United States and its allies in real time, the state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday, citing a senior military representative.

Japan announced on Monday that it had been informed by Pyongyang about an upcoming satellite launch, which would take place this week at the earliest. Tokyo warned that this could possibly be a missile test.

KCNA quoted Ri Pyong Chol, deputy chairman of the ruling party’s Central Military Commission, as saying that the “number one military reconnaissance satellite” will be “launched in June.” track, monitor and anticipate military actions of the US and its vassals in real time”.

Citing “reckless” actions by Washington and Seoul, Ri said North Korea felt the need to “expand intelligence and intelligence capabilities and improve various defensive and offensive weapons” in order to be better prepared militarily.







The North Korean military representative also accused the United States of “enemy aerial espionage activities over the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity”.

Earlier rocket tests were called satellite launches

According to a Pyongyang spokesman, the Japanese coast guard was informed that a rocket would be detonated between May 31 and June 11. In addition, North Korea has issued a warning for areas in the Yellow Sea, in the East China Sea and east of the Philippine island of Luzon. Such areas are usually named for falling debris or rocket stages.

In 2012 and 2016, Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles but described them as satellite launches. Both had flown over the southern Japanese region of Okinawa.

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un inspected his country’s first military spy satellite in mid-May and gave the green light for the “future plan of action”.