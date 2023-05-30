arnold schwarzenegger is addressing his participation in The Expendables 4 (either expend4bles) – and, SPOILER ALERT!: he won’t be in it. schwarzenegger made his position clear in a recent interview, saying that the fact that Sylvester Stallone getting him to appear in the entire trilogy of testosterone-fueled back-in-the-past action movies was already more than I bargained for schwarzenegger I expected.

Therefore, the idea of ​​returning to expendables 4 is completely ruled out:

“It’s already decided and I’m not on it,” he said schwarzenegger to parade about expendables 4. “I said, ‘You know what, we’ve already done this and I’m retiring.’ AND [Stallone] he really got it. I did [la primera Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I recorded it on a Saturday for a quick two hours in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, ‘Oh, can you do expendables 2?’ and i did it over a weekend. It was later expanded to expendables 3. And that was it. We’ll do something together one day.”

The trilogy of The Expendables took a chance by casting action movie stars of the ’80s and ’90s in leading roles or cameos. The climax in the expendables original (2010) came when schwarzenegger joined Bruce Willis in a cameo scene in which Stallone’s Barney Ross competes for a mercenary contract against rival Trench (schwarzenegger) with CIA agent “Mr. Church” (Willis) providing the work.

Fans loved seeing the three on-screen action movie icons doing some meta-macho dialogue, and it helped turn The Expendables into a successful springboard for the franchise. In The Expendables 2, schwarzenegger and Willis took on bigger supporting roles, as both Trench and Church saved the team at a key moment and let their weapons shine in the final battle to recover plutonium from terrorists.

Willis retired after expendables 2but schwarzenegger he returned for the third film, once again doing some dialogue and/or action scenes. Trench was definitely a cameo character that lessened in impact in the third movie, and it seems that schwarzenegger he felt that the welcome had run out of steam both off and on the screen. He and Stallone have done other projects together, such as the 2013 prison action movie Escape Planwhich was only moderately successful at the box office.

Jason Statham will go from co-starring to leading man in this new installment, with Sylvester Stallone confirming the change. expendables 4 it will also feature Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Megan Fox, with franchise veterans Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa and Randy Couture returning, and Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia and Iko Uwais also appearing. Uwais (The Raid Series) will play the villain of the film. Scott Waugh (Act of Valor) is directing.

The details of the story known so far involve the team of The Expendables taking on an arms dealer who has his own private army. A classic of The Expendables.

The Expendables 4 It will be released in theaters on September 22.

Editor’s note: What a disappointment! The good Arnie would have already thrown the last one, but hey, we have the consolation that she assures that they are going to do something together in the future.