Accidents Two were killed and four were injured in a crash of a truck and three cars in Konginkangas

The accident happened after noon on Nelostie in the Konginkangas agglomeration in Äänekoski.

Two A southern Finnish man died in a traffic accident on Nelostie on Sunday involving a truck and three cars. Four other people were taken to Jyväskylä Central Hospital.

The accident occurred at about 12.40 in the Konginkangas agglomeration in Äänekoski in central Finland.

According to police, the accident started when a vehicle traveling north entered the bypass and drifted into the oncoming lane. The truck to be overtaken and the passenger car behind them were also damaged in the accident.

The Äänekoski Police Station of the Inland Finland Police Department is conducting a preliminary investigation into endangering traffic safety and causing death. According to the press release, the cause of death is also being investigated.

According to a police release, no further information will be provided before the preliminary investigation is completed.