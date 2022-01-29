Accidents The skier was saved after falling into a deep forest stream in Kärsämäki, Northern Ostrobothnia

The middle-aged man had to wait for help for almost an hour in the cold water. The emergency center attendant encouraged him to fight the cold.

29.1. 16:56

Northern Ostrobothnia The man who went skiing in Kärsämäki was saved after waiting for almost an hour for help in the cold water, says the Jokilaakso Rescue Department.

A middle-aged man had set off to cross-country skiing along a forest road on Saturday morning. After the man had crossed the deep ditch, the ice betrayed beneath him and he fell into the open. The rescue service describes the site as “in the middle of the forest,” 15 miles from the agglomeration.

“There was so much water in the ditch that the feet only hit the bottom with a twitch. The man had had his skis taken off his feet and his backpack off his back to be able to fight on the surface of the water. He had tried to get out of the opening on his own, but there was no chance of that, ”the rescue service says in a press release.

Man got a call on his wet phone to the emergency center, to which he kept in touch for almost an hour.

“The emergency center attendant encouraged the man to fight the cold. In addition, the emergency center was simultaneously located and the rescue service was directed to the site, ”the firefighter on duty Tapani Lehtelä comments.

During this time, rescue services managed to find the man, and he was taken to hospital.