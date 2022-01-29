The Argentine writer, journalist and thinker Martín Caparrós is the author of more than a dozen novels and a long list of chronicles and essays, among which Hunger.

The author presents Ñamerica (2021), a definitive study on the Latin American territory, home to 400 million people with similar historical, cultural, linguistic and social roots, and, at the same time, one of the most corrupt and unequal regions in the world. Caparrós talks with Javier Lafuente, deputy director of EL PAÍS América.

The Hay Festival is once again trying to unravel the world, or at least illuminate some of its darkest corners. The theme will revolve around four axes: climate emergency, equality, democracy and well-being. In Cartagena, thinkers, journalists, economists and key philosophers in the narrative of our time also meet.

