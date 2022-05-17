Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Accidents The cyclist died after colliding with a concrete pig in an underpass tunnel in Kankaanpää – the tunnel was dark because the "summer fire" had started the night before

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in World Europe
The victim of the accident was found on Tuesday morning at half past three.

Roughly a 60-year-old man died of his injuries in a cycling accident the night between Monday and Tuesday in Kankaanpää. The man had cycled from the direction of high school to Toivontie towards Juhaninkatu. There is a tunnel below main road 44 on the light traffic lane, where a man had collided with a concrete pig.

