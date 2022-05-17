Cristina Elena T., the woman who was acquitted of the murder of her boyfriend in Águilas, will now be able to leave the country. The Provincial Court, in a car, lifted all the measures that still weighed on the defendant, despite the fact that her acquittal can still be appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution.

The Third Section agreed to lift the ban on women leaving the country, although it urges her to communicate any change of address. She also ordered the return of the bail of 25,000 euros that her sister granted for her release from prison.

Cristina, who was defended by the lawyer Evaristo Llanos, was acquitted after a popular jury declared her innocence. She had been accused of killing her boyfriend for five years, the Italian Giuseppe Nirta -alleged member of the ‘Ndrangheta’-, in the summer of 2017 in the aquiline area of ​​El Charcón. The defendant, for whom the prosecutor and the private prosecution claimed up to 21 years in prison, she heard the sentence ‘in voce’ issued by the presiding magistrate, Concepción Roig, proclaiming her innocence.