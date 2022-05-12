Friday, May 13, 2022
Accidents The circus tent bench collapsed right at the beginning of the show in Hyvinkää: six were injured, one was transported to follow-up care

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
A weld was found in the row of benches that had failed.

12.5. 21:03

In Hyvinkää the performance of Sirkus Tähti, which took place on the ice rink field on Thursday night, had to be stopped at the beginning when one of the tent benches collapsed.

The Rescue Department received information about the incident at 18.09. The show had started at 6 pm. Five rescue service units and police and first aid arrived at the scene.

Central Uusimaa rescue firefighter Pekka Kepponen says six people were slightly injured in the accident, one of whom was transported for further treatment.

“He was also slightly injured,” says Kepponen.

The circus tent was safely emptied.

“When the tent was inspected, a weld was found in the row of benches that had failed. We went through all the rows of benches, and in the end the performance continued, ”says Kepponen.

