Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Aware that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has the authority to decide who remains or who leaves his cabinet, the Mayor of AhmedGerardo Vargas Landeros said to respect and support the removal of Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda from the Ministry of Health.

“The decision made by my governor is not under discussion, of course I join it, I have no doubt, he has the exclusive power to appoint and remove the public servant that he considers, so the least we can do is accompany him in these decisions and express our full support,” he said.

In this sense, he affirmed that within his administration there is a very good relationship with the militants of the Sinaloa Party (PAS) who are within his government, among officials and aldermen of the Cabildo ahomense.

“For my part, I have a magnificent relationship with the public servants proposed by the PAS, such as Rodolfo, the teacher Alma María, who is the director of Education, with the coordinator of the aldermen Carlos Saracho, with whom she was president of the PAS and today is the president of the Treasury Commission we have an extraordinary relationship with Marysol, also with the young Salmerón, our relationship is unbeatable unless as a party they make another decision that I will respect,” he emphasized.

As for the party itself, he said to be respectful and to be grateful as an organization with which they formed an alliance in the past electoral process.

Regarding the alleged list that the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, exhibited about possible politicians who “get in the way of the governor” including Cuén Ojeda and himself, he limited himself to asking his counterpart for respect.

“First of all tell my esteemed president of Culiacán Estrada Ferreiro to solve his problems and not go around putting others wanting to tie up knives, I have been very respectful of him and very respectful of his City Council and it seems strange to me that he goes around mentioning me and the whatever, we bring enough fights. Cuén’s departure must have been a coincidence, I don’t feel threatened by anyone who arrives. “