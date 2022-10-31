Accidents | Police: A primary school-aged child was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a crosswalk in Espoo

A motorist collided with a child crossing the crosswalk. The police are investigating the incident as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and injury.

Motorist hit a primary school-age child crossing the crosswalk on Monday morning in Espoo, Länsi-Uusimaa police announced. The accident happened at the intersection of Espoonväylä and Lugnetintie.

The child was seriously injured and was taken to a children’s hospital for treatment, director of investigations, inspector general Hannu Kontola He tells HS about the police in Western Uusimaa. The child’s parents have been contacted.

The accident happened before nine o’clock in the morning. According to Kontola, the driver of the car was coming from the center of Espoo and at the time of the accident the sun was shining low on the driver. There has been a lot of traffic at the scene of the accident.

According to Kontola, the speed of the passenger car has been quiet. In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the car. Alcohol had no part in it, says Kontola.

The police are investigating the incident as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and injury. The Accident Investigation Center is also investigating the events.

Kontola reminds in the police bulletin published during the day about current issues affecting driving safety.

“As autumn progresses, the mornings and afternoons start to get dark, which makes it difficult to see pedestrians trying to reach the crosswalk. This is especially the case if it is raining. In addition to this, braking distances increase due to the possible slippery nature of the road,” Kontola says in the announcement.

“When approaching the protected road, special attention should now be paid to the matter, for example by slowing down the speed in the vicinity of the protected roads.”

According to Kontola, pedestrians are advised to consider the importance of using reflectors.

Correction on October 31, 2022 at 3:55 p.m.: The accident board was written incorrectly in the story earlier. It’s about the Accident Investigation Center.