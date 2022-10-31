There are 1,063 new infections from Coronavirus today, 31 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 2 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2,971 molecular swabs and 6,952 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 10.7%. There are 584 hospitalized patients, 22 fewer since yesterday, the intensive care units employed stable at 32 and 2,054 healed since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 606.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 226 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 190 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 190 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 51 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 81 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 115 new cases.

In the provinces there are 210 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 55 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 98 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 36 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 21 new cases and 1 death.