Accidents | One person died in a violent crash – according to the rescue operation, the vehicle flew 50 meters in the air

Accidents|According to the fire marshal, the aerial flight is explained by brisk overspeeding.

A passenger car the driver died in a traffic accident in Kouvola on Thursday evening, informs the Southeastern Finland police.

According to the police, a vehicle moving towards Vuohijärvi on Multamäentie from the direction of Valkeala ran into a ditch.

The rescue service was notified of the accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighter on duty Petteri Markkanen previously said that only the driver was in the vehicle and no bystanders were injured in the accident.

According to the Kymenlaakso rescue service, the vehicle flew about 50 meters in the air.

According to Markkanen, the aerial flight can be explained by rapid overspeeding, because at the time of the accident the road was dry and visibility was good. The speed limit at the accident site is 80 kilometers per hour.

The police are investigating the accident.

Correction on September 5 at 22:02: The map previously showed Multalantie. The accident happened on Multamäentie.