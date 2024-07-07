At the Autodromo International do Algarve, on the first day of racing of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, sprint victories went to Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Trofeo Pirelli and to Manuela Gostner (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell.

Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) won the Pirelli Am Trophy, Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse Ram) the Shell Am Cup and Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) the Pirelli 488 Trophy.

Present at the Portimão circuit as Race Advisor is Miguel Molina, official Ferrari driver and recent winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Hypercar 499P together with Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco.

Pirelli Trophy

First seasonal success for Luca Ludwig who, after third and second place in Jerez, climbs to the top step of the podium, leaving behind poleman Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who set the fastest lap in qualifying in 1’41”901.

The decisive action came at the restart after a Safety Car phase, called onto the track following an uninjured exit by Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing).

The German managed to get into Altoè’s slipstream and complete the decisive overtaking, then maintaining the lead until the checkered flag.

Ludwig also received an additional point for the best time in the race, in 1’42”997, while behind Altoè was Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team).

Exciting duels also in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, which saw the triumph, the second consecutive, of Claus Zibrandtsen who started from pole position. Having ceded the lead of the standings for only a few laps to Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), the Dane managed to regain the lead and cross the finish line first, also with the best lap time in the class. Third place for Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing).

Shell Cup

Manuela Gostner repeats her victory in Jerez, thanks to a determined performance, starting from pole position after the morning qualifying session with a time of 1’43”439 and finishing in a sprint ahead of Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham).

After a red flag phase, exposed following an accident at the start without consequences for the drivers involved, the three leaders were protagonists of a prolonged battle that ultimately rewarded the Italian, able to contain the overtaking attempts of Hassid, author of the best lap time of 1’45”237, second at the finish line and Dhillon, third.

The Coppa Shell Am also saw a close battle until the checkered flag between Zois Skrimpias and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), who started from pole position. The Greek, having reached the top of the race, managed to contain Cheung’s overtaking attempts and take his fourth victory of the season.

Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) took third place on the podium, recording the best race time in the class at 1’45”593.

Pirelli Trophy 488

Another triumph in the class dedicated to drivers behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo for Fabrizio Fontana, who started from pole and also achieved the best time in the race.

Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) finished in second place, while Aleksei Komarov (Scuderia Praha Racing) took third place, with his first podium of the season.

Plan

The first day’s programme will be repeated on Sunday 7 July with qualifying sessions starting at 9.00 am with the Coppa Shell Am, followed at 10.00 am by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, at 10.45 am by the Trofeo Pirelli 488 and finally at 11.15 am by the Coppa Shell.

The second races of the weekend will start at 2.00pm Coppa Shell Am, 3.15pm Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am and 4.30pm Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488.