Chihuahua.- The Mayor of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, received in his office at the Municipal Presidency, the new Consul of the United States in Juarez, Rafael Foley, who was assigned in June of this year to occupy that position.

During his visit, he shared the history of the city and the historic moments that occurred here during the Independence, Reform and Revolution, in addition to sharing the cooperative relationship that the Municipality has with cities such as Aurora and Pueblo in the state of Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico and with the New York Police.

The consul said that Ambassador Ken Salazar has requested that he pay attention to issues of security, migration, commercial, cultural and educational exchange, especially in the border states, where the commercial relationship that exists between both countries is palpable.