Accidents | Municipal politician Antti Teivaala died while on election duty

Antti Teivaala was transporting election tents by car when he got into a traffic accident.

Ylöjärväläinen municipal politician Antti Teivaala has died in a traffic accident on Saturday. The information is confirmed by the chairman of the Ylöjärvi city council Katja Luojus (kok) For the morning paper.

According to Luojus, the Pirkanmaa coalition organized a regional election tour in Ylöjärvi on Saturday. Teivaala was transporting election tents by car when he got into a traffic accident.

The accident involving a van and a car happened on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Vaasantie and Hiekkamaantie in Ylöjärvi. Four people were taken to the hospital from the scene of the accident.

Teivala was a member of the coalition deputy councilor in the current term. He has previously been on the city board and as a councillor.

Luojus describes Teivaala as a significant organization activist.

“He was a significant organizer, who often bore responsibility for organizing events. He was a man from Ylöjärve with a sense of humor.”

The coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo took part in the grief of Teivaala’s loved ones on Sunday evening.

“The sad news arrived from Ylöjärvi. – – It feels really bad. Condolences to Ant’s loved ones for your great sadness,” he wrote on Twitter.