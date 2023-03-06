The analysis of the Lecce coach Marco Baroni after the defeat at the San Siro against Inter to Sky Sport: “We know it’s not easy to face the Nerazzurri and we suffered in the first half by making many technical mistakes. In the interval I encouraged the lads and in fact in the second half they were extraordinary. We only risked once and at the end of the match I am satisfied with how the team reacted and conducted the game as we wanted to do in the first half. We are on the right track and I leave San Siro with many good things”.