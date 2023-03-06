The declarations of the Lecce coach after the knockout against Inter
The analysis of the Lecce coach Marco Baroni after the defeat at the San Siro against Inter to Sky Sport: “We know it’s not easy to face the Nerazzurri and we suffered in the first half by making many technical mistakes. In the interval I encouraged the lads and in fact in the second half they were extraordinary. We only risked once and at the end of the match I am satisfied with how the team reacted and conducted the game as we wanted to do in the first half. We are on the right track and I leave San Siro with many good things”.
March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 20:30)
